TWIN FALLS — The city attorney says the owner of a Pekingese dog will have one more chance to try to keep the dog from running at large. But if he’s caught on the other side of the fence again, “Chewy” could be neutered.
Paula Arntz of Twin Falls pleaded her case with the City Council on Monday because the dog was scheduled to be neutered this week. A 1998 city resolution says animals that are impounded three times in one year will be spayed or neutered before being returned to their owner.
“I don’t understand why I have to pay an extra fee ‘cause he’s not neutered and then three times when they get him, they neuter him,” said Arntz, who was on the verge of tears. “That’s not fair. Please help me.”
Arntz spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. While the Council could not take action on the item, city staff also addressed the board. City attorney Shane Nope said Twin Falls began charging shelter fees in 1981, but added the spay/neutering rule in 1998.
“It was probably written to curb behaviors that weren’t … associated with animals that were generally of a breeding stock or breeding practice but potentially more of a vicious dog or dog running at large scenario,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler speculated.
“We as a staff are happy to work with the individuals and say this will be the last time,” he said. “And hopefully we can take them at their word that this occurrence would not happen again.”
City staff, however, would not support a fourth occurrence, he said. Mayor Shawn Barigar said the Council would leave it to staff to take action.
Arntz, a breeder, brought her dog Cassanova Studmuffin — Chewy’s sire — to the meeting. Cassanova had fathered his last litter of puppies last year, and Arntz was fearful of losing her bloodline right before Thanksgiving. She’d even asked the shelter if she could harvest the dog’s sperm before the surgery, but she was turned down.
“Please don’t let me lose his sperm,” she said. “… I don’t sell pets. I don’t sell breeding stocks. I sell family members.”
Nope told the Council that Arntz was not the dog’s licensed owner and that the animal had been at the shelter six times. Arntz, however, said it was another dog, Booger, who’d been caught three of those times. Unfortunately, Booger was hit by a car, she said.
Arntz expressed difficulties in keeping the dogs fenced in, saying she’s had Pekingese climb chain-link fences.
“It’s really hard when the neighbors will feed him and play with him and love on him,” she said. “… They’re a very social animal.”
Arntz said that because of Chewy’s history of escaping, she’d made arrangements with a family member in the county to take him — but she retained the breeding rights.
Nope told the Times-News the dog was scheduled to be neutered on Tuesday, but he’d been in touch with the shelter to make sure the surgery didn’t happen.
