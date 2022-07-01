 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cherry picking at Kelley's Canyon Orchard

Kelley's Canyon Orchard

Susan Wampler of Mountain Home picks cherries to can and preserve at home Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Kelley's Canyon Orchard in Filer. This was Wampler's first time at Kelley's Canyon Orchard. 'This is a really nice area,' she said.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

FILER — Cherry season is in full swing at Kelley’s Canyon Orchard.

For many, the trip down River Road to pick tree fruit at Kelley’s Orchard is an annual tradition.

This season marks the 114th year for the Kelley family business. Fruit availability changes each month with what is in season.

U-pick cherries are $2.49/pound for the red sweet cherries, with a $1 per person orchard entry fee to help maintain and care for the sprinklers.

The orchard is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kelley's Canyon Orchard

Kelley's Canyon Orchard

A stack of U-pick buckets sit ready for customers Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Kelley's Canyon Orchard in Filer. Now in their 114th season, Kel…

Kelley's Canyon Orchard

Kassity Wilhelm checks out customers Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Kelley's Canyon Orchard in Filer. Now in their 114th season, Kelley's Canyon Orchard offers U-pick on a variety of fruits. Cherries are currently in season at $2.49 per pound.
