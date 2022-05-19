Cheney Drive closure utility construction

Twin Falls will close Cheney Drive between North College Road and Washington Street beginning June 19 through June 27. Contractors will be excavating road crossings for utilities to the new Twin Falls fire station.
Drivers should use the detour on North College Road to go around the project area. Signs will be posted to direct traffic.
Please obey all traffic laws and road construction signs in the area.
For questions about the Twin Falls Fire Station Project, email lkenworthy@tfid.org, and for questions about the utility crossing construction, call 5J Excavation at 208-308-0890.