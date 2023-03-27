TWIN FALLS — Thirty-five members of the competitive cheer squad Magic Valley Elite All Star Cheer are heading to the West Regional Summit championships April 1-2 in Anaheim, California.

They held a pancake brunch Sunday to help defray expenses for the trip, and the delicious smell of bacon and sausage filled the air at their downtown gym in Twin Falls.

Magic Valley Elite All Star Cheer got its start in Twin Falls five years ago, owner Sara Weber said, and this season three of her four teams, composed of girls and boys ranging from 8 to 19 years old, earned invitations to the California competition by placing in the top three in various competitions.

It takes plenty of athleticism to be on a cheer team.

“It’s definitely a sport,” Weber said, and for people who think otherwise, they need to watch a practice.

Teams perform 2.5-minute routines packed with tumbling, stunting, and “throwing people as heavy as them above their heads,” she said.

“That 2.5 minutes is intense.”