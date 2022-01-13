Check your ticket again: Numbers announced for $2 million were wrong

BOISE — Idaho Lottery officials said Thursday that they announced the wrong numbers on a winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Twin Falls County and worth $2 million.

The correct winning numbers are 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16.

The ticket includes the Multiplier.

A press release sent by the lottery Wednesday listed incorrect numbers for $2 million ticket. Official winning numbers are accurate on all Lottery terminals at retail locations and are kept on file at the Idaho Lottery office. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at a retail location or by using the Idaho Lottery’s free mobile app.

Officials have not said which store in Twin Falls County sold the winning ticket.

Including the $2 million winning ticket, there were over 3,100 winning Mega Millions tickets in Idaho from Tuesday's draw.

The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone with a ticket to check the numbers and sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment.

The $2 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.

