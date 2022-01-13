 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Check your ticket again: Numbers announced for $2 million were wrong

  • 0
Mega Millions prize climbs to $667M, nation's 3rd largest

This July 1, 2016, file photo shows Mega Millions lottery tickets on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. 

 AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

BOISE — Idaho Lottery officials said Thursday that they announced the wrong numbers on a winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Twin Falls County and worth $2 million.

The correct winning numbers are 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16.

The ticket includes the Multiplier.

A press release sent by the lottery Wednesday listed incorrect numbers for $2 million ticket. Official winning numbers are accurate on all Lottery terminals at retail locations and are kept on file at the Idaho Lottery office. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at a retail location or by using the Idaho Lottery’s free mobile app.

Officials have not said which store in Twin Falls County sold the winning ticket.

Including the $2 million winning ticket, there were over 3,100 winning Mega Millions tickets in Idaho from Tuesday's draw.

The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone with a ticket to check the numbers and sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment.

People are also reading…

The $2 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French teachers stage historic strike over inadequate Covid-19 rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News