Making the streets friendlier

Traffic flows down Second Avenue South July 23 in downtown Twin Falls. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Low gas prices and a late-season opportunity for outdoor recreation could lead to busy roads this Labor Day weekend.

AAA Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director Matthew Conde told the Times-News that he wouldn’t be surprised if traffic this Labor Day was busier than normal, and added that the number of holiday travelers goes up every year. 

“Definitely the decreasing gas prices that we’ve seen his year are going to motivate some people to do a last-minute long weekend,” Conde said. “We would anticipate that people will take an opportunity to go out into some of the rural areas as kind of a last hurrah for the summer months.”

Low prices at the pump are a big reason Conde expects a high number of motorists during the long weekend. Cheap crude oil prices are one of the main reasons gas prices are so low. Crude sat at $53.80 a barrel as of press time, down from the 2019 high of $66.30 back in April.

Conde said crude costs account for about 50% of what consumers pay at the pump. Refineries have been especially efficient lately as well, which Conde said is keeping fuel inexpensive for drivers. 

“A lot of things have worked out,” Conde said. “We’ve had record demand, but what we’ve also seen in the Rockies region especially is the ability for the refineries to stay on top of it.”

Idaho has higher gas prices than nearby states such as Wyoming, Montana and Colorado, but Conde said that over the past year, Idaho’s average gas prices have dropped by 43 cents, which is the largest decrease in the nation.

According to AAA, Idaho has the eighth highest gas prices in the country, with a statewide average of $2.82 per gallon. Twin Falls County also has an average price of $2.82 per gallon.

Conde encouraged travelers to inspect their vehicles before heading out on long trips. 

"We would just encourage people to go ahead and double-check those tires," he said. 

