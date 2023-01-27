 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chautauquas are back at the Lamphouse Theatre

Chautauqua Tuesday's presents author Liyah Babayan

Author Liyah Babayan led a conversation about her book, "Liminal," on Tuesday night at the Lamphouse Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.  Babayan's presentation was the first chautauqua at Lamphouse that will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Lamphouse owner Dave Woodhouse said  chautauquas were the original "Ted Talks" of their day and he wanted to bring them back to provide an opportunity for local folks to talk shop.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Never one to shy away from nostalgia, Dave Woodhouse, owner of the Lamphouse Theatre in Twin Falls, has brought back a long-buried term, "chautauquas," and now he's holding one on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Author Liyah Babayan was the featured speaker at the first event this week, leading a conversation about her book, "Liminal."

