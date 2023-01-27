Chautauquas are back at the Lamphouse Theatre

Never one to shy away from nostalgia, Dave Woodhouse, owner of the Lamphouse Theatre in Twin Falls, has brought back a long-buried term, "chautauquas," and now he's holding one on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
Woodhouse told the Times-News in a video interview that chautauquas were the original "Ted Talks" of their day and he wanted to bring them back to provide an opportunity for local folks to talk shop.
Author Liyah Babayan was the featured speaker at the first event this week, leading a conversation about her book, "Liminal."
