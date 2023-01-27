Chautauquas are back at the Lamphouse Theatre

Author Liyah Babayan led a conversation about her book, "Liminal," on Tuesday night at the Lamphouse Theatre in downtown Twin Falls. Babayan's presentation was the first chautauqua at Lamphouse that will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Lamphouse owner Dave Woodhouse said chautauquas were the original "Ted Talks" of their day and he wanted to bring them back to provide an opportunity for local folks to talk shop.