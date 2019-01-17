Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — Idaho Distance Education Academy (I-DEA) charter school is offering open enrollment for the 2018/2019 second semester through Feb. 28.

School characteristics:

  • Free public charter school
  • Grades K-12
  • Online — school from home
  • College prep focus — complete up to two years of early college in high school, tuition free
  • Statewide with four regional resource centers —Pocatello, Meridian, Post Falls and Deary

To register, go to idahoidea.org.

For more information, call 208-672-1155.

