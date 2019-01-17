BOISE — Idaho Distance Education Academy (I-DEA) charter school is offering open enrollment for the 2018/2019 second semester through Feb. 28.
School characteristics:
- Free public charter school
- Grades K-12
- Online — school from home
- College prep focus — complete up to two years of early college in high school, tuition free
- Statewide with four regional resource centers —Pocatello, Meridian, Post Falls and Deary
To register, go to idahoidea.org.
For more information, call 208-672-1155.
