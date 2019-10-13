TWIN FALLS — A charity event for the Humane Society and local animal shelters will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex on 2700 East, Twin Falls. Food and beverage vendors will be present.
Winter is a hard and busy time for local animal shelters. Trying to keep everyone fed and warm is at the top of the worry list for the members and volunteers. The public can make it easier on them by donating the following items at this Keep Them Warm event: towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, food, toys, baby pools, kennels, crates, leashes and collars.
Don’t limit yourself to the provided list; any item will be accepted and appreciated.
