TWIN FALLS — Charges were dropped Friday against a man charged with domestic violence and witness intimidation after the prosecution ran into a couple of roadblocks during the preliminary hearing.

But the prosecution said charges might be refiled against Abel Flores, 42, of Twin Falls, who was facing felony charges after a February incident involving a woman who police say he pushed down the stairs and later called her from jail, telling her not to show up for court so charges would be dropped against him.

The prosecutor’s case had difficulty getting off the ground Friday when Deputy Prosecutor Sean Wynn was unsuccessful in his attempt to play an audio recording as evidence when Public Defender Serhiy Staoynskyy continued to successfully object, arguing to Judge Benjamin Harmer that the prosecution couldn’t lay out the groundwork of how the recording was obtained, and also questioned whether anyone had the opportunity to alter it.

Recordings inmates make from jail are regularly recorded, a police officer involved with the case testified, but wasn’t sure of the details.

Later, the woman, the reported victim, testified that Flores wasn’t involved in the injuries she received, and that she had accidentally fallen down the stairs.

The recording that Wynn attempted to play was alleged to be a clip from a phone call Flores made from jail to the woman, telling her to not show up to court so charges would be dropped against him, court records say.

Caleb Darnall, a former officer with the Twin Falls Police Department, testified that he was among the officers who responded after a third-party call of a possible domestic disturbance.

His affidavit said children witnessed the woman being pushed down the stairs and kicked by Flores, and police said she received bruises on her arms and legs, and a large bruise near the top of her forehead.

The affidavit said her injuries “were consistent with her being kicked while on the ground while curled up in a ball.”

But when the woman took the stand in court, she said she had fallen down the stairs, was heavily under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and couldn’t remember what she told police officers that day.

According to police reports, the same day Flores was said to have made the call from jail, the woman called the police department asking that charges be dropped against him, saying she fell down the stairs and it was “simply an accident.”

Flores posted a $75,000 surety bond on Feb. 14.

Since then, Flores has been charged in Jerome County with a felony drug charge and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He posted a $10,000 bond on those charges.