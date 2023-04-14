TWIN FALLS — Charges have been dropped against a man accused of aiding and abetting an aggravated assault of a motorist last week near the College of Southern Idaho campus.

Isaac Eugenio Hernandez, 23, was also charged with burglary, but Judge David Epis said the prosecution didn’t make its case Friday at the suspect’s preliminary hearing.

“You are free to go about your business,” Judge David C. Epis told Hernandez after his ruling.

The motorist, who testified at the hearing, said two men, whom he identified as Hernandez and Andres Alvarez Jr., 41, came to the passenger side of his car the night of April 3 when he was stopped at a stoplight.

Hernandez’s actions, as described by the driver, didn’t warrant the aiding and abetting charges, Epis said, because the victim, according to his testimony, only said things such as "we run this town" and did not encourage Alvarez to commit criminal behavior.

Alvarez is accused of having a knife, court records show.

The motorist said Hernandez and Alvarez put their hands through the partially open windows of his car, and Alvarez thrust a knife with about a six-inch blade in his direction.

Strictly putting his hands through the car window wasn’t enough to warrant burglary charges, Epis ruled.

Charges against Alvarez, who did not have his preliminary hearing Friday, have been temporarily dropped, but not for the same reason.

The public defender’s office filed a motion Monday to withdraw due to a conflict of interest. Because there hasn't been enough time to find another attorney to represent Alvarez within the required amount of time, Deputy Prosecutor Jethelyn Harrington said charges will be refiled against him.

A suspect in custody has a right to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days of his initial appearance, unless waiving that right.