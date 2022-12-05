 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Charges against man accused of shaking baby amended to 1st degree murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — First-degree murder charges have been filed against a man accused of shaking a 2-month-old baby and hitting its head against the edge of a crib, court records say.

Logan Danial Penner, 19, was initially charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident, but the Twin Falls Prosecutor’s Office amended the charge Friday after the baby died.

Logan Danial Penner

Penner

The baby boy, identified as Peyton Rice, was transported to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, where he was taken off life support Wednesday.

The first-degree murder charge, as stipulated by Idaho Code, is a result of Penner perpetuating an aggravated battery on a child under 12 years of age, records show.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Monday that pre-meditation is not alleged in the case against Penner.

People are also reading…

An autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, court records say. In addition, signs of a fracture discovered on the baby’s upper arm were also found to have been caused by blunt force trauma.

Court records made available to the public don’t indicate when the arm injury occurred. The initial police report called it a “healing fracture.”

Records say that Penner, who was caring for Peyton while his mother, Penner's girlfriend, admitted to police that he grew frustrated with the baby crying and shook it, and his head hit the edge of the crib. Penner then put the baby back into the crib and later came back to find the baby unresponsive.

At the time of the incident, the mother was doing laundry at another location, records show.

Penner is being held on a $250,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare anti-government protest turns deadly in southern Syria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News