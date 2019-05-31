TWIN FALLS — Idaho Drug Free Youth is looking for adult volunteer chaperones for the 26th annual Idaho Youth Summit, specifically from the Twin Falls area.
The leadership summit will take place from June 18 to 21 at Camp Lutherhaven along the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. About 150 teens and adult participants are expected to attend and engage in this fun, educational and interactive summer camp experience.
Indoor accommodations and meals will be provided.
Chaperone requirements are as follows:
- Must be 21 years or older
- Must pass a background check
- Must be on site from 1 p.m. June 16 through 2 p.m. June 21
- Must enjoy spending time with middle- and high-schoolers
- Must enjoy the outdoors and being active
To be a volunteer chaperone, call 208-664-4339 or email idfy@idahodrugfreeyouth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.