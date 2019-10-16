{{featured_button_text}}
I-84 wreck

Cars sit backed up for miles as they exit off Interstate 84 at exit 182 after the interstate was closed due to a multiple car collision in July 2018 on I-84 near Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — Handfuls of new housing developments and a seemingly endlesss of new businesses aren’t the only signs of the Magic Valley’s growth. A booming economy also means more cars and trucks are on the road.

“We know with all these businesses coming in, traffic is going to grow,” Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Andrew Young said.

ITD plans on redesigning the Kimberly interchange, which is at the end of its life, with the Magic Valley’s expansion in mind.

Kimberly Interchange

The Idaho Transportation Department is soliciting public input on the Kimberly interchange at U.S. Highway 84 and Idaho Highway 50, near the Garden of Eden truck plaza. There are five different design options for the project. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

The interchange at Interstate 84 exit 182 and Idaho Highway 50 will be redesigned and rebuilt in 2024. ITD solicited public feedback on proposed redesigns Tuesday at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly.

Steven Huettig drives a semi truck during the sugar beet harvest. He said he prefers the design options that have fewer stoplights and noted that the main issue with the current interchange is visibility. The bridge that crosses above I-84 is highest in the middle, forming a small hill. That hill makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic. Young said that the new interchange will resolve the hill issue.

Pat Cochran lives near the interchange. She said she would like to see a traditional diamond interchange with multiple stoplights. That would slow traffic down and make the interchange safer, she said. It would also enable ITD to make better use of its recently built exit ramps, which would save money.

“None of the others to me seem to make any sense at all,” Cochran said.

Kimberly Interchange

The Idaho Transportation Department is soliciting public input on the Kimberly interchange at U.S. Highway 84 and Idaho Highway 50, near the Garden of Eden truck plaza. There are five different design options for the project. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

The project will cost approximately $11 million, but the different design options come with different price tags. For instance, the single point urban interchange design, which has one central stoplight, is more expensive because it requires widening the bridge. It would also be difficult for ITD to modify a single point urban interchange in order to accommodate greater traffic in the future, while other designs are more flexible.

Young said that single point urban interchanges were formerly considered the gold standard. That honor may now belong to the diverging diamond interchange, which has two stoplights and a thin oval island in the middle of the bridge surrounded by lanes of one-way traffic.

The main drawback to diverging diamonds is that drivers are less familiar with them. But it only takes a few passes to become familiar, Young said.

Young said that public input is crucial in order to arrive at the ideal design. If it weren’t for stakeholder feedback, ITD wouldn’t have known about the visibility problems, Young pointed out.

“We want it to work,” he said. “We want people to be happy, and use it.”

You can visit the project website online at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-kimberly-interchange.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments