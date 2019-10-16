KIMBERLY — Handfuls of new housing developments and a seemingly endlesss of new businesses aren’t the only signs of the Magic Valley’s growth. A booming economy also means more cars and trucks are on the road.
“We know with all these businesses coming in, traffic is going to grow,” Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Andrew Young said.
ITD plans on redesigning the Kimberly interchange, which is at the end of its life, with the Magic Valley’s expansion in mind.
The interchange at Interstate 84 exit 182 and Idaho Highway 50 will be redesigned and rebuilt in 2024. ITD solicited public feedback on proposed redesigns Tuesday at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly.
Steven Huettig drives a semi truck during the sugar beet harvest. He said he prefers the design options that have fewer stoplights and noted that the main issue with the current interchange is visibility. The bridge that crosses above I-84 is highest in the middle, forming a small hill. That hill makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic. Young said that the new interchange will resolve the hill issue.
Pat Cochran lives near the interchange. She said she would like to see a traditional diamond interchange with multiple stoplights. That would slow traffic down and make the interchange safer, she said. It would also enable ITD to make better use of its recently built exit ramps, which would save money.
“None of the others to me seem to make any sense at all,” Cochran said.
The project will cost approximately $11 million, but the different design options come with different price tags. For instance, the single point urban interchange design, which has one central stoplight, is more expensive because it requires widening the bridge. It would also be difficult for ITD to modify a single point urban interchange in order to accommodate greater traffic in the future, while other designs are more flexible.
Young said that single point urban interchanges were formerly considered the gold standard. That honor may now belong to the diverging diamond interchange, which has two stoplights and a thin oval island in the middle of the bridge surrounded by lanes of one-way traffic.
The main drawback to diverging diamonds is that drivers are less familiar with them. But it only takes a few passes to become familiar, Young said.
Young said that public input is crucial in order to arrive at the ideal design. If it weren’t for stakeholder feedback, ITD wouldn’t have known about the visibility problems, Young pointed out.
“We want it to work,” he said. “We want people to be happy, and use it.”
You can visit the project website online at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-kimberly-interchange.
