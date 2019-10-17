TWIN FALLS — The A21 Campaign’s “Intro to Human Trafficking in Idaho” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday has been moved and will now meet at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N.
The event will screen “Cost of Freedom” — a 30-minute documentary by local filmmaker, Alma Jam. A panel discussion will follow featuring Jim Woods, a retired law enforcement officer. Information will be provided by Voices Against Violence of Twin Falls.
A Walk for Freedom will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the Expo Center on North College Road. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. To register, go to a21.org.
