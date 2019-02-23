KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, Monday through March 3, will present the Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Mariarosa Cutillo, chief of the Strategic Partnerships Branch of UNFPA — the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency — will be the featured speaker.
A native of Italy, Cutillo has more than 20 years of experience working in the private sector. Before joining UNFPA, she was head of sustainability at Benetton Group and president of Benetton Unhate Foundation. She obtained a degree in advanced international law from the Catholic University of Milan. She has post-graduate specializations in human rights and business administration with a specific focus on social and environmental sustainability.
The executive director of UNFPA, Dr. Natalia Kanem, was originally scheduled to speak at the memorial lecture and at a POV breakfast. She will address the lecture audience with a video message on the topic of this year’s festival theme, “Women Still Waiting for Change,” prior to Cutillo’s talk on Tuesday.
“I very much regret that I cannot join the festival due to commitments overseas,” Kanem said in a statement. “We are delighted to work in partnership with the Family of Woman Film Festival to advance the rights and choices of women and girls worldwide. This is particularly important this year as we mark the 50th anniversary of UNFPA, and the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development where 179 governments declared women’s rights to sexual and reproductive health.”
Bouwe-Jan Smeding, senior program advisor in the UNFPA Humanitarian Office, will speak at a POV breakfast for donors of $500 and more Wednesday. His talk will focus on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Smeding is a native of the Netherlands and has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in health sciences. Before joining UNFPA, he served as first secretary of health at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for three years and in Yemen for six years supporting Yemeni health workers providing antenatal and postnatal care.
Proceeds from the Family of Woman Film Festival will support the critical work of UNFPA. For more information on festival films, events and donating, go to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
