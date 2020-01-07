TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to fill four seats on its board of directors.
Nominations will be accepted until noon Jan. 17, chamber President and CEO Shawn Barigar said in a statement.
Any employee of a chamber member business in good standing is eligible to run for election, Barigar said.
Directors serve for a three-year term and are responsible for the supervision of the chamber, the direction of its work and policymaking. The board of directors controls the chamber’s property and is responsible for the organization’s finances.
You have free articles remaining.
Three of the seats are full three-year terms expiring in 2023. The fourth seat is a partial term that will be up for election again in 2021, Barigar said.
The board meets monthly and directors also attend chamber functions and committee meetings as needed.
If interested in running for one of the seats on the board, email Shawn Barigar at shawn@twinfallschamber.com with your name, business name, and contact information. Self-nomination is allowed. Electronic ballots will be emailed to the voting member of each chamber business following the close of nominations, with the final vote being tallied at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Business member companies may have one person representing their company on the board. Ongoing board members represent the following companies: Fairfield Inn & Suites/TownePlace Suites, State Farm Insurance, Glanbia Nutritionals, Cold Stone Creamery/Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, First Federal, Watkins Distributing, Chobani and Idaho Power Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.