CAREY — A woman from Challis died after her car went off the highway near Carey Tuesday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.

Lawana Knox, 80, of Challis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on U.S. Highway 93 at 3:23 p.m. when the car went off the shoulder of the road near milepost 216, ISP said in a Wednesday statement. U.S. 93 is also U.S. 20 and 26 in that area.

Knox’s vehicle went down an embankment and hit lava rock. She was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she later died, ISP said.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, ISP said.

