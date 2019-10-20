{{featured_button_text}}
Ceramics workshop

Bob Dix will instruct a ceramics workshop in Hailey.

HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Craft Series Workshops continue this fall with a two-night ceramics class taught by local artist Bob Dix. The workshop will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey. The class is geared toward students with little or no prior experience working with clay.

The first evening will focus on hand building with clay and the second on glazing. Students will take a holistic approach to the goods that surround our everyday lives by creating these items themselves. Participants will learn about clay, slab construction and glazing — returning home with a completely handmade ceramic keepsake. The workshop is appropriate for ages 16 and older.

The cost of the workshop includes both sessions — $100 to center members and $125 for non-members.

Registration is limited to eight students. To register, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

