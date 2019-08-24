TWIN FALLS — Quality, technology and a more efficient emergency room are part of the CEO’s plans for St. Luke’s Health System over the next five years.
David Pate, St. Luke’s president and chief executive officer, gave his annual “State of the System” presentation to a gathering of community members and elected officials at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center on Friday.
Pate, who has been CEO for 10 years, began by recapping the accomplishments of the past decade, which included the addition of numerous hospitals including the one in Jerome, the construction of the Magic Valley facility, and the opening of many clinics.
Over that period, the number of clinics operated by St. Luke’s has increased from 70 to more than 200. As the largest employer in Idaho, the number of employees has gone from 8,500 in 2009 to 14,500 now, Pate said.
The system offers 1,005 beds and sees more than 100,000 children at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital each year.
Pate said his initial goal was to improve the quality of care throughout the system, to teach the rest of the country.
For the past six years, St. Luke’s Health System has been listed as one of the Top 15 Health Systems in the U.S, Pate said.
He offered an anecdote about receiving numerous bills after a hospital stay, and challenging St. Luke’s chief financial officer to find a way to make billing simpler. “We do patient-centered care. Why can’t we do patient-centered billing?”
By implementing a bill pay system, collections improved and patient satisfaction quadrupled, Pate said.
He also cited a University of Idaho impact study completed in 2013 that indicated St. Luke’s Health System contributed $2.5 billion to the Idaho economy.
“The next five years are going to be interesting,” Pate said, noting a new strategic plan will address ongoing concerns.
“We have to improve access,” he said.
With the continuing physician shortage, ensuring patients can receive the treatment they need will remain a challenge.
“We need to look at the hours we’re available,” Pate said. “People don’t get sick Monday through Friday, nine to five.”
The system needs to use technology for virtual visits, such as telemedicine systems, and make the emergency room better and more efficient.
Another concern for Pate: “We know we have to make care more affordable.”
Behavior health remains an overwhelming need throughout the state, Pate said. To solve the problem, it would be necessary to recruit hundreds of psychiatrists, which isn’t going to happen, though options such as telepsychiatry might be implemented to aid in treatment.
The projected 40% increase in Alzheimer’s cases in coming years is something St. Luke’s and other health systems will need to figure out, Pate said. “We’re not prepared for that.”
Among the unknowns facing St. Luke’s future is possible changes, or the elimination of, the Affordable Care Act. “In the next five years, there are two presidential elections,” Pate said.
He acknowledged there will be big implications for the health system, no matter who is elected or what options the government pursues regarding health care.
“St. Luke’s is extremely well positioned for almost any option,” Pate concluded.
