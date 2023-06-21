CLOVER — A century-old pumping station continues to move water uphill from the Twin Falls Canal Co.'s High Line Canal, delivering irrigation water to land where water doesn't naturally flow.

But within a few years, a new system will be in place.

Last year, the Clover Irrigation Pumping Co. received a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, as well as some money from the state, and are replacing the old pumping system with new pressurized pipelines on 4,000 acres owned by 73 shareholders.

The community of Clover sits on high country in Twin Falls County, south of Filer and Buhl. It was developed with the Carey Act at the turn of the 20th century, and got its name from the clover seed grown here then. The irrigation pumps were installed in 1915, the same year as the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church was raised on 1825 East.

The original 50-inch pipeline, made of wood wrapped with cable, delivered water up to a diverter, where two lateral canals deliver water to farms by gravity. Eventually, the wood pipe was replaced with steel pipe, which, in 1984 was lined with concrete.

But the pipe has deteriorated to a point it needs replaced.

The first phase of the project is now complete, and two new pump stations have been built.

Three more pump stations are on the way, and the project should be completed by 2025.

To showcase the new pumps and pipelines, the Clover company on Tuesday hosted a tour of the infrastructure. Guests were treated to a look at the 100-year-old buildings and pumps that are still functioning, and to see the new pumping equipment that has been installed.

Larry Meyer farms 1,200 acres in Clover. Meyer grew up out here. His father grew up out here. And his grandfather got his start out here. He's a stockholder in the irrigation company.

Meyer is also on the Twin Falls Soil and Water Conservation Board, and on Tuesday he acted as tour guide, driving a bus around the canal to see the old pump houses and to look at the new pump stations that would replace them.

"We put this together in order to show everyone what the dollars are doing, with water smart dollars through NRCS, and also the water quality money from the state of Idaho," Meyer told the group at the start of the tour.

Guy Kaster, president of the irrigation board, said the changes were needed, and would mean an improvement for shareholders.

There are some aspects that were a little sad, he said, as the historic system had been in place for more than a century.

"It might be in the way of the new pump station, so it might have to be destroyed," Kaster told the Times-News, referring to the old main pump house, "which would be sorta sad in a way, because it's historic."

Kaster has farmed here for 40 years, following both his father and grandfather.

"I'll be 64 in August, so that's all I've ever done is farmed out here," Kaster said. "I've irrigated with just about every kind of system ... from feed ditch, to gated pipe, to pivots, to sprinklers.

Kaster said he was glad the new system was more of a push-button operation. It makes it a little easier, he said.

The old pumps are 2400 volts, which presents problems for maintenance, because nobody wants to touch it, Kaster said.

The new pumps run on 480 volts and are widely available, should they ever need to be replaced. They also have variable drive operation, which allows them to increase pressure to meet demand, and decrease pressure to reduce water flow when it isn't needed, resulting in water conservation.

As a major granting agency, the NRCS also contributed and led in technical assistance, with engineers from the Twin Falls office devoting a lot of time to the project.

Mike Kothern, from the Twin Falls office of NRCS, told the Times-News that a project like this is fairly complicated, and so it has to have a lot of oversight.

"We're expending taxpayer dollars, so we want to do that in a way that we can guarantee as much as we can a good project," Kothern told the Times-News. "This is certainly going to be a big makeover. We'll be delivering, through this project, pressurized water to all of the individual farmers, so they can get rid of their pumps."

Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation Clover Irrigation Pumping Co. makes a big update to pressurized irrigation Lyle Lierman, right, who says he is the senior shareholder of the Clover Irrigation Pumping Co., is seen on Tuesday inspecting the metering sy… Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation The Clover Irrigation Pump Co.'s west pumphouse draws water from the High Line Canal, moving it to higher ground, where it then feeds laterals… Clover Irrigation Pumping Co. makes a big update to pressurized irrigation The new main pump station on the High Line Canal for the Clover Irrigation Pumping Co., is seen during a tour on Tuesday. The pumps are smalle… Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation The pump in Clover Irrigation and Pumping Co.'s main pump house moves water from the High Line Canal up a 50-inch pipe. Originally built in 19… Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation The west pump house for Clover Irrigation and Pump Company. Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation A guest can be seen through the window of the Clover Irrigation and Pumping Company's west pump house during a tour of the company's upgrades … Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation Larry Meyer (center) gives a tour of the Clover Irrigation and Pump Co.'s east-west diversion structure. Water is drawn from the High Line Can… Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation A tour visit the Clover Irrigation and Pump Co.'s east-west diversion structure on June 20, 2023. Water is drawn from the High Line Canal and … Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation The Clover Irrigation and Pumping Co.'s main pump house on the High Line Canal was built in 1915. The new pressurized irrigation system will r… Clover Irrigation Pumping Company makes a big update to pressurized irrigation Larry Meyer, from the Twin Falls Soil and Water Conservation board, led a tour on June 20, 2023, of the $6 million upgrade to Clover's irrigat… National News Clover's getting a new irrigation system

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.