Census restarting home deliveries in Idaho due to low response rates in rural areas

Idaho’s census response rate — so far

Less than 20% of the populations of several rural Idaho counties have responded to the census as of Monday, May 4. Only 13.8% of Valley County, 10.8% of Clark County and 6.6% of Camus County have answered census questionnaires, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s daily ranking of state response rates.

“It’s fair to say that the self-response rates are low because a high portion of those counties have not even received a questionnaire in the first place,” said Jeff Enos, the deputy director for the Western region of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Enos said many of the Idaho counties with low response are areas where census-takers have to drop-off paper questionnaires. A Census Bureau map shows that census-takers have to deliver questionnaires to residences in large swaths of Idaho because of unreliable mail service or unverifiable addresses. About 82% of households in Clark County, Enos said, do not receive census forms by mail.

Roughly 200 census-takers — the majority of whom live in the counties where they work — will be deployed to those hard-to-reach areas of Idaho, delivering census invitation and paper questionnaires to about 51,000 Idaho households. Enos said census staff have been trained in social-distancing requirements and will be wearing masks and gloves.