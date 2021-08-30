Census data land Twin Falls one new liquor license

Getting on the waitlist costs $375. Currently, 21 businesses are on the waitlist in Twin Falls. Du Nguyen Ly, who is next in line after FCO Twin Falls, has been waiting since 2012.

Woodhouse has been part of the licensing world for the past 19 years. He owned Woody’s Bar until it closed in 2013. He leased a license for his business and regrets not joining the waitlist right away.

Limiting the number of licenses prevents having too many businesses for the market, he said.

“If all of a sudden you had 50 bars in town, none of them may be able to make it because there’s too many of them,” he said.

With Twin Falls’s rapid growth rate, Woodhouse is hopeful more than one license will be issued in the near future.

“It will be very interesting to see how many they issue next year with all this housing I see everywhere,” he said.

Having a license can make or break a bar. Gardner opened the Copper Alibi Sports Zone in January. Her computer system records purchases and breaks them down into three categories: liquor, beer and wine.

From January 13 to August 27, 68% of purchases were liquor, 22% wine and 10% beer.