Census data land Twin Falls one new liquor license

TWIN FALLS
Almost 70% of drinks sold at Copper Alibi Sports Zone are liquor. Without a liquor license owner Wendee Gardner said she would struggle to stay open.
“I wouldn’t have made it without my license,” Gardner said.
Liquor licenses are worth more than gold. In Idaho, there are two ways to get a liquor license, put your name on the waitlist or buy/lease a license from someone else. Locally licenses have sold for over $200,000.
“Nobody thinking of opening a bar would pay anything like that for a liquor license unless they had just won the lottery maybe,” said David Woodhouse, who is currently seventh on the waitlist.
Each city receives one license per every 1,500 residents and two extra licenses for being an incorporated city. The Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau checks United States Census Bureau data each year to see whether or not it can issue an additional license.
This year, the bureau issued one new license for the city of Twin Falls based on 2020 population estimates.
FCO Twin Falls accepted the offer for a new license in July and is working towards putting it to use, according to a spokesperson from the bureau.
The city of Twin Falls has 35 liquor licenses including the one license issued this summer.
Getting on the waitlist costs $375. Currently, 21 businesses are on the waitlist in Twin Falls. Du Nguyen Ly, who is next in line after FCO Twin Falls, has been waiting since 2012.
Woodhouse has been part of the licensing world for the past 19 years. He owned Woody’s Bar until it closed in 2013. He leased a license for his business and regrets not joining the waitlist right away.
Limiting the number of licenses prevents having too many businesses for the market, he said.
“If all of a sudden you had 50 bars in town, none of them may be able to make it because there’s too many of them,” he said.
With Twin Falls’s rapid growth rate, Woodhouse is hopeful more than one license will be issued in the near future.
“It will be very interesting to see how many they issue next year with all this housing I see everywhere,” he said.
Having a license can make or break a bar. Gardner opened the Copper Alibi Sports Zone in January. Her computer system records purchases and breaks them down into three categories: liquor, beer and wine.
From January 13 to August 27, 68% of purchases were liquor, 22% wine and 10% beer.
She leases her license for $2,200 a month and feels blessed to have one.
Debra Urrutia, the owner of The Cove, bought her liquor license over 16 years ago and is still making payments. She agrees with Woodhouse and Gardner that the current system prevents flooding the market with businesses.
“It helps us all remember what a big responsibility it is,” Urrutia said.
Limiting licenses also helps prevent a strain on law enforcement, she said.
She received a letter in August informing her that she was awarded a license issued in Jerome this year.
“This is a new ball game to have an unseasoned license. It’s a new adventure for sure,” she said.
Seasoning is the first two years of a new license. After the first six months of owning a liquor license, you have to continually use it for at least two years before you can lease it to someone else.
During the first six months, the state also requires you to run your business for at least six days a week, eight hours a day. This prevents people from not using a license and waiting to sell it.