TWIN FALLS — The concept of hospice care continues to be misunderstood, officials say.
While many people considering hospice care presume the focus is on dying, said Idaho Home Health and Hospice social worker Lejla Becirovic, "the whole idea behind hospice is about life."
To that end, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at River Christian Fellowship. The program will feature music, prayer, and a reading of the names of those served by Idaho Home Health and Hospice who have died this year.
All faiths are welcome for this event honoring all those served, Becirovic said.
The first agency to offer hospice care in Twin Falls, Idaho Home Health and Hospice has worked for decades to dispel the misconceptions.
"It's not just about symptom management, medications and nursing," Becirovic said. "We take a holistic approach."
Patients who have been told by a doctor they are dying — and their families — are provided a safe place to ask questions, case manager Terri Miller said.
It's difficult, for instance, for the patient to ask some questions about their care in the presence of family members, and vice versa, Miller said.
"With us, it's OK to ask those questions," she said.
The personalized care offered to hospice patients includes fulfilling some lingering goals, Becirovic said. With funding from a foundation, it has been possible to take patients for a last look at the ocean or buy a special item.
"We want them to live the best life they can live," she said.
Another personalized aspect for the families is a sculpture of the patient's and family member's hands, made by Becirovic.
Taken from actual molds of the hands, the very detailed images capture a moment in time the families can keep after the patient has passed, she said.
"We are stepping outside the box," Becirovic said.
Miller recalled some humorous stories related to the sculptures, from a unique family greeting to the inclusion of multiple hands.
"It's about quality of life," Miller said.
The celebration of life is open to the public. River Christian Fellowship is at Falls Avenue East and 3300 East.
