Celebrating Magic Valley Nurses - The Heart of Health Care

TWIN FALLS — In honor of National Nurses Week, 10 south-central Idaho nurses received recognition for their lifesaving efforts at the Heart of Healthcare reception Thursday evening.
Nominated by the community, the nurses received a plaque and gifts from sponsors. The reception was hosted by the Times-News at the College of Southern Idaho and broadcast via livestream on Magicvalley.com.
The recognition comes more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, putting health care professionals on the front lines in several capacities.
Arlen Blaylock, Chief Operating and Chief Nursing Officer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome, gave the keynote address at the event.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed health care forever, he said.
It forced competitors to lay down differences and work together and highlighted the risks of allowing politics into patient care and putting all supply their chain eggs in one basket.
“Whether we like it or not, one small, lingering crown-shaped virus has forever changed us and will continue to reshape the world and how we care for the sick,” he said.
COVID has killed more than a half-million Americans, including his own father, Blaylock said.
While India and Nepal are facing huge virus surges, things are looking up in Idaho. St. Luke’s had just two COVID-19 patients Thursday — at one point, they had 75, he said.
“No matter what threatens the health of any people anywhere in the world, nurses will be at the forefront of caring for and healing the sick,” Blacklock said. “It’s a calling.”
The nurses honored Thursday were: Tiffany Browning, Samanthia (Sammy) Warren, Kassidy Moon, Jamie Montreal, Emily Stone, Conrad Merkley, Buffy VanSickle, Bayleigh Coronado, Nikkita Starley and Ryann Sharp.
