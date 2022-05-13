Celebrating Magic Valley Nurses - The Heart of Health Care

TWIN FALLS — In honor of National Nurses Week, 10 south-central Idaho nurses received recognition for their lifesaving efforts at the Heart of Healthcare reception Thursday evening.

Nominated by the community, the nurses received a plaque and gifts from sponsors. The reception was hosted by the Times-News at the College of Southern Idaho.

The recognition comes as nurses and other medical professionals have spent two years battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nurses took too much grief in the last few years,” said CSI President Dean Fisher in his speech at the event. “It’s regrettable that society did that to you. Thank you for persevering.”

Fisher said sickness and the pandemic shouldn’t be a political issue.

“It’s really just a matter of us taking care of each other,” he said.

At first, nurses were called heroes and revered in the community. But as the pandemic has worn on, the hero’s welcome diminished, said Jenny Hopkins, an RN and manager of the inpatient surgical floor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

“Nursing, like a heart, is resilient and we can rehabilitate it,” she said. “While the pandemic will leave its mark, much like the Q wave of a heart attack, nursing is pushing forward. We remember our why, and that we wanted to be a part of something great.”

The nurses honored at the event were: Stacey Hillman, Sharon Benally, Raemi Nolevanko, Lori Bellamy, Kalise Price, Grace Pereira, Elyssa Wells, Erica Sommer, Ashlee Burrows and Alison Thibault.

For more information on each nurse go to magicvalley.com/exclusive/nurses. A video of the event will be posted on Friday.

