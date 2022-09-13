Caval confirmed to city council

TWIN FALLS — The city council approved the mayor’s appointment of a political newcomer to fill a vacant council seat Monday night.

Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce recommended Alexandra Caval for the position after Shawn Barigar, a former mayor and longtime city council member, resigned at the end of July.

Pierce chose Caval from a pool of 26 candidates who applied for the position. Of the 26, 17 candidates pitched their cases before the council members in August.

“I did pay quite a bit of attention to what everybody said,” Pierce said. “I really want to thank everybody who submitted for this appointment — we had lots of good people. I am happy to present Alexandra Caval as my choice for filling seat three.”

The council approved Pierce’s recommendation with a vote of 5-1. Nikki Boyd cast the only no vote.

Caval was sworn in by Finance Director Breanna Howard, and took her seat on the council following the vote. She will serve the remainder of Barigar’s term and will be eligible to run for the seat in the 2023 election.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected for the position,” Caval said after the meeting.

Caval has served on the Urban Renewal Board for two years, and said the impact of council decisions had a more immediate consequence.

“It’s nice to see that, and it makes me more mindful of the initial decisions I have to make when I sit in that chair,” Caval said. “The breadth of matters that come before you are definitely a lot broader.”

Caval first came to Twin Falls when she was 5 years old, when her family fled an oppressive communist regime. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and earned degrees from University of Idaho.

For 12 years, she has run a legal practice in Twin Falls focusing on bankruptcy law, and is active in community groups such as the Rotary Club and as a liaison for the Idaho State Bar Association.