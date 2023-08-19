The Twin Falls County Coroners office has listed the cause of deaths as undetermined in the case of two elderly people who were found unresponsive in April at a local hot springs.

The Wendell couple was found April 10 in the water in a private room at Miracle Hot Springs near Buhl.

After autopsies and toxicology tests performed in Ada County, it was decided that several factors could have been involved, “but it’s hard to determine which one or combination of which ones,” Twin Falls County Deputy Coroner Will Carson told the Times-News.

Due to privacy reasons, Carson declined to state the couple’s medical histories.

He stated that there was no sign of foul play or suicide.

The nature of the case is unusual, said Carson, who said he hasn’t seen another like it.