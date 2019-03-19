GREENWOOD — A cattle truck rolled Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 84 near milepost 195 in Jerome County, east of the Ridgeway Exit 194, says Idaho State Police.
Cattle are on the interstate, according to the ISP.
At this time, I-84 is not closed, but there may be a little blockage, ISP said.
