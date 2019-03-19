Try 3 months for $3
Cattle truck

A cattle truck rolled on Interstate 84 in Jerome County on Tuesday. 

 COURTESY ISP

GREENWOOD — A cattle truck rolled Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 84 near milepost 195 in Jerome County, east of the Ridgeway Exit 194, says Idaho State Police.

Cattle are on the interstate, according to the ISP.

At this time, I-84 is not closed, but there may be a little blockage, ISP said.

Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments