BURLEY — A cattle truck overturned on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon, backing up traffic, which caused another crash that sent a man to a hospital, Idaho State Police said.
At 2:23 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner pulling a cattle hauler trailer went off the right eastbound shoulder about a mile east of the Ridgeway Road Exit 194 and overturned, ISP said in a late Tuesday statement. The driver, Ben Woodward, 55, of Price, Utah, was wearing a seat belt.
The frontage road was blocked for about 2 hours while crews removed the semi, ISP said.
During the cleanup, a 2017 Volvo semi pulling a Great Dane trailer driven by Travis Martin, 54, of Springville, Utah, slowed for the traffic caused by the cattle truck crash, ISP said. Donald Baker, 50, of Twin Falls, ran into the back of the Volvo in a 2004 Honda Civic at 3:42 p.m.
An ambulance took Baker to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, and he was later flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The crash blocked the right eastbound lane for about two hours, ISP said.
Were there any cattle in the truck??
