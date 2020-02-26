Cattle owner dumps 13 carcasses on BLM ground, is cited and ordered to remove carcass

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management has cited a cattle owner for dumping 13 carcasses on public lands near town and ordered the person to remove the carcasses.

BLM investigators tracked down the unidentified owner by the brand on the cattle, the federal agency said in a Wednesday statement.

"The case hasn’t been resolved yet — so BLM can’t release the name of the individual," BLM spokeswoman Heather Tiel-Nelson said in an email. "The individual has the right to either pay the fine, appear before a U.S. magistrate judge or request a jury trial. Until the individual chooses which of his/her rights to exercise, this is considered an open criminal matter."

This isn't the first time such dumping has happened on BLM ground, the statement said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this type of activity occurs all too frequently on our public lands,” BLM Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in the statement. “It has a domino effect that reverberates through our communities; from the hunters and hikers offended by the sight and smell to the grazing permittees that have to move their cattle to a different pasture due to a reasonable concern of contagious disease from not knowing the cause of death.”