KING HILL — The capture team quickly scattered over the hill and hunkered down in the grass, hiding behind sagebrush and waiting silently. It was warm and overcast, the desert gray-brown and peppered with buttes. The men and women fidgeted anxiously, tilting their heads to listen for the whine of the helicopter.
After a couple of long minutes, it roared overhead. They held still. After a few tense moments, the first mule deer bounded down into the draw and ran headfirst into a net.
Then it was showtime. Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists, technicians and volunteers kept low and shuffled down to the tangled deer, wrapping them up in immobilizing bear hugs and getting to work.
Most of the capture team had done this before. Fish and Game puts GPS tracking collars on mule deer every year to monitor mortality rates. Friday’s drive net capture, split between two sites near King Hill, resulted in 23 collared fawns.
Tracking those 6-month-old deer will give Fish and Game a good sense of fawn survival, or recruitment into the general population, which in turn will help biologists develop population estimates and make mule deer management decisions.
Knowing how many fawns make it through the winter is more useful than a simple, overall count.
“Our population is only as good as the amount of fawns they’re able to recruit,” Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Biologist Sierra Robatcek said.
The art of the capture
Mule deer collarings are big operations for Fish and Game. For one, they require a lot of personnel and they’re expensive. Plus, the collars aren’t cheap and the department has to pay a helicopter pilot to herd the deer into the nets — the animals usually don’t see what they’re running into until they hit it.
At the Walker Reservoir site, the capture team set up a multi-layered, somewhat hidden, net system. The whole rig covered roughly a football-field-long portion of a steep drainage. Fleeing the helicopter, the deer bolted downhill into the draw, their momentum carrying them into the nets.
Once a deer gets tangled up, the team works in groups of two or three to pull the deer’s head and legs free of the ropes. Handling a deer requires some technique — you have to pin the animal’s forelegs to its chest with your arms, use a leg to stretch out the hindlegs (to mitigate kicking) and hold your head against the neck so you can’t get headbutted.
Each deer gets a blindfold during the processing portion to help it stay calm. Then the processor tags its ear and measures its legs and chest — healthy deer are bigger. The release is important too because if you don’t point the deer in the right direction they can run right back into the net.
The collars should stay on the animals until August 2021, providing Fish and Game with two GPS locations every day. If the GPS points stop moving, the deer is dead.
Why monitor mortality?
Every three to five years, Fish and Game does aerial surveys that provide a nearly complete population count. But flying every year isn’t economically feasible. That’s where the collars come in.
“Mule deer survival is driven significantly by winter conditions, especially snow depth,” Robatcek said. “If we have a really hard year, we expect our survival to go down. If we have a mild year like we’ve been having, we expect pretty good survival.”
Collar data can be plugged into a model that predicts the overall number of mule deer, so biologists can understand annual population trends without counting herds by plane or helicopter. With accurate population data, Fish and Game can fine-tune the number of hunting tags it gives out every year to keep deer numbers sustainable.
The data would also be useful if the state installs a wildlife crossing on U.S. Highway 20 to help animals migrate and reduce vehicle collisions.
Critical habitat
More than 10,000 mule deer spend the winter near King Hill after summering farther north, near Alturas and the Stanley Basin. A few years ago, a massive fire wiped out huge swathes of antelope bitterbrush and sagebrush in the King Hill area, eliminating important forage for mule deer.
Even though the habitat has gotten worse, and invasive annual grasses have crept in, this land is still a critical winter range. The deer keep coming back.
“Over time these deer figured out they needed to migrate to a south-facing slope,” Idaho Fish and Game Regional Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz said. “Mom took them here when they were fawns, and it just gets embedded in their brains.”
Deer flock to the King Hill area in part because it’s warmer than other places in south-central Idaho. The desert around King Hill typically doesn’t hold much snow. When you’re a deer, a few degrees and a few inches of snow can be the difference between life and death.
“They don’t have to expend as much energy to make it through the winter,” Tycz said.
Deer doing well for now
Southern Idaho’s deer are in good shape, Robatcek said. But mule deer populations are in decline throughout much of the West, with chronic wasting disease decimating many herds.
The lethal disease hasn’t reached Idaho, but it’s killing deer and elk in Wyoming, Montana and Utah.
“Unfortunately it probably is only a matter of time (before chronic wasting disease) reaches Idaho,” Robatcek said. “That is hugely concerning.”
She also noted that even though chronic wasting disease hasn’t been detected in Idaho’s mule deer, there are other factors stressing the species.
The proliferation of massive wildfires has chipped away at important habitat and reduced forage. That’s especially problematic for mule deer because they’re browsers, not grazers — shrubs don’t bounce back as quickly as grasses.
“They rely heavily on antelope bitterbrush and sagebrush, forbs in the spring,” Robatcek said. “Grass is less helpful for them from a nutritional perspective.”
In addition to habitat loss caused by wildfire, new development and massive energy projects in southern Idaho also eat at mule deer’s historic range.
Even seemingly innocuous practices can hurt mule deer. Robatcek said some shed hunters start their antler hunts too soon in the year, stressing mule deer.
A lot of deer die in March and April, so even a little bit of stress at the wrong time can have real impacts. It’s best to wait until the mule deer have left for their summer ranges, she said. That means holding off on shed hunting until late April.
It’s important to not take the current well-being of Idaho mule deer for granted.
“Our deer herds are doing really well,” Robatcek said. “But there are some things that we need to think about long-term to make sure they keep doing well.”
