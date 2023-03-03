TWIN FALLS — The Cat in the Hat was the cool feline on campus Friday morning at Perrine Elementary as he greeted children arriving for school.

Some kids weren’t sure how to react. Some ran up for hugs or high fives, while a few seemed scared at the 7-foot-tall figure. Others shyly kept their distance and waved back, yelling, “Hi, Cat in the Hat!”

The appearance of Dr. Seuss’s beloved figure at various Twin Falls schools is a 14-year-old tradition to motivate children to read.

National Read Across America day is celebrated March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. It’s a perfect time to encourage kids to read.

Perrine Elementary has been doing things throughout the week.

"This is our last day," ESL teacher Lori Hinton said. "We have pajama day, we have an assembly, and have our guest Cat in the Hat to cause a little mayhem."

Read Across America Day also encourages parents to lead by example, and “get caught reading.”