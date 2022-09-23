Castleford school welcomes preschool program

CASTLEFORD — Castleford School District will celebrate the opening of its new preschool program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the school.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5:45 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer preschool for the first time,” Castleford School District Superintendent Dena Allred said. “Early childhood education is one of the best ways to help young children prepare for elementary school and start learning."

The preschool will help fill a void because there are no licensed childcare centers in Castleford, meaning the only available options are miles away in Twin Falls and Filer, school officials said.

The new preschool program opened earlier this month and enrollment is 11 students, ages 4-5. It operates from 7:40-11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday.

The preschool program is the result of partnerships between the Castleford School District, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, which supported the district with $45,000 in funding.