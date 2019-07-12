CASTLEFORD — A crash early Friday injured one person.
The Idaho State Police were called to 3860 N. 1100 E. northeast of Castleford just before 2 a.m, according to the ISP. There, officers found a 2002 Saturn had overturned.
The car was traveling on 1100 East when it drove off the shoulder of the road.
The driver, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.
The driver was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The crash remains under investigation.
