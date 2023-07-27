A Castleford man faces several felony charges including kidnapping and sex abuse after being suspected of taking a 13-year-old girl to his house, touching her inappropriately and making her sniff a white powder suspected to be methamphetamine, court documents say.

Raul Garcia, 34, made his initial appearance Wednesday in felony magistrate court.

The 13-year-old girl said Garcia, who she was acquainted with, drove her to his house saying she could play with his children, but upon arriving at the home, his children were not home, court documents say.

Garcia, the girl said, took her to his bedroom, locked the door, and began inappropriately touching her over her clothing and made her sniff a white powder, which made her feel dizzy.

She later escaped from the house and alerted patrons at a nearby store, records say.

The girl underwent a medical exam after the incident and tested positive for methamphetamine, records say.

Charges against Garcia include first-degree kidnapping, lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual abuse of a minor under 16, and delivery of a controlled substance.

The charge of drug delivery was amended July 20 to include an enhanced penalty because it involved a child under 18, court records say. Being found guilty of that charge would mean a fixed minimum term of at least five years.

Garcia denied the allegations when he was interviewed by law enforcement officers, records say.

He is being held on $500,000 bond per warrant, and a preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 11.