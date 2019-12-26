{{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY, Utah — Christmas has a way of changing hearts and bringing people together.

That's especially true this year for Curt Harkins, who is undergoing heart surgery Thursday but first got married in his hospital room on Christmas Day.

Harkins, who owns C & T Repair in Castleford, married Renee Hall, who joined him in a hospital gown after nurses and other staff members decorated his room at Intermountain Medical Center with Christmas garlands and flowers.

“We had been planning to get married last year, but life ended up getting in the way,” Harkins said in a statement from the hospital. “I love her a lot and wanted to make sure we made it official.”

C & T opened a new facility this summer to give it more space. Then in late September, Harkins got sick and he ended up at the hospital in October with heart failure.

With surgery scheduled for the day after Christmas, the couple on Monday decided they wanted to hurry and get married, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. They asked their nurse what it would take.

“And then, by golly, he showed up with paperwork,” Harkins told the Tribune.

Hospital staff also helped get a judge to perform the ceremony and made sure doctors signed off on everything.

Having the wedding on Christmas was an added bonus.

“For an old man like me," Harkins said, “it’s an easy anniversary to remember.”

Doctors were expected to spend about eight hours Thursday opening his chest and installing a left ventricular assist device pump to keep his heart functioning until he can receive a transplant.

He'll likely spend another few months at the hospital before returning to Castleford and waiting for the transplant, a hospital spokesman said.

