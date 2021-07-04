 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castleford Fire at 5,412 acres, expected to be contained tonight
0 comments
breaking

Castleford Fire at 5,412 acres, expected to be contained tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Castleford Fire

The Castleford Fire, a mile west of Balanced Rock.

 BLM Idaho Fire

CASTLEFORD — The Castleford Fire, a mile west of Balanced Rock, was estimated at 5,412 acres Sunday.

Pockets in the interior of the fire burned throughout most of Saturday night, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Firefighters continued to create containment lines Sunday. Containment was estimated for 8 p.m. Sunday, and control is set for Monday at 8 p.m.

Aircraft and both Castleford Rural Fire Department and Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection have been released from the fire.

There are still five BLM Twin Falls District Fire engines, two Twin Falls District dozers, one Twin Falls District water tender on scene.

The Inside Lakes Fire, reported Saturday, is seven miles north of Juniper Butte. It was estimated to be 3,500 acres.

The fire was still actively burning in dry grass and brush Sunday. A Boise BLM dozer created containment lines despite difficult terrain. Containment and control were still unknown Sunday.

There are multiple resources on scene including Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Bliss Rural Fire Department, Boise BLM engine, Boise BLM dozer, two Twin Falls BLM engines with more resources in route.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News