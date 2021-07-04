Castleford Fire at 5,412 acres, expected to be contained tonight

CASTLEFORD — The Castleford Fire, a mile west of Balanced Rock, was estimated at 5,412 acres Sunday.

Pockets in the interior of the fire burned throughout most of Saturday night, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Firefighters continued to create containment lines Sunday. Containment was estimated for 8 p.m. Sunday, and control is set for Monday at 8 p.m.

Aircraft and both Castleford Rural Fire Department and Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection have been released from the fire.

There are still five BLM Twin Falls District Fire engines, two Twin Falls District dozers, one Twin Falls District water tender on scene.

The Inside Lakes Fire, reported Saturday, is seven miles north of Juniper Butte. It was estimated to be 3,500 acres.

The fire was still actively burning in dry grass and brush Sunday. A Boise BLM dozer created containment lines despite difficult terrain. Containment and control were still unknown Sunday.

There are multiple resources on scene including Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Bliss Rural Fire Department, Boise BLM engine, Boise BLM dozer, two Twin Falls BLM engines with more resources in route.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0