HAILEY — Are you or someone you know currently undergoing breast cancer treatment or are a breast cancer survivor? If so, Casting for Recovery invites you to apply for their 13th annual southern Idaho retreat May 31 through June 2.
Casting for Recovery has been a national support and educational program for breast cancer survivors for 20 years. The group provides free three-day fly-fishing retreats to women affected by breast cancer. Not only do the participants learn to fly-fish along with the physical and emotional wellness it can provide, but the retreat also provides a forum to broaden the understanding of breast cancer treatment and enable sharing among participants. An all-female staff of medical and fly-fishing professionals will guide you through the weekend held at the beautiful Living Waters Ranch in Challis.
The application deadline is April 12. To apply for the retreat, call 1-888-553-3500 and apply for southern Idaho or go to castingforrecovery.org. Applicants are randomly chosen to attend and will be notified by the Casting for Recovery national office.
For more information about Casting for Recover or to make a donation, go to the above website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.