Cassia sheriff looking for suspects in 2 business burglaries

Kwik-Meds burglary

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on this car that was used in an Aug. 5 burglary at Kwik-Meds in Burley. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 208-878-2251.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CASSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in two recent unrelated business burglaries.

Photos of suspect cars were captured at each scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first burglary occurred at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 5, at Kwik Meds Pharmacy, 256 Overland Ave. in Burley

The sheriff’s office received video surveillance images showing a smaller, light colored two-door hatchback that pulled up to the business. Two suspects got out of the car and made a forced entry into the building. The driver remained in the car.

A large amount of prescription medications were stolen.

Fence Solutions suspect car

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on this car that was captured on surveillance video during an Aug. 24, 2022, burglary at Fence Solutions in Burley. Anyone with information should contact the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251.

In a second incident, a larger light-colored four-door car was seen on video surveillance cameras as Fence Solutions, 2833 Overland Ave. was broken into at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is looking for two or more suspects in the Fence Solutions case because a heavy safe was stolen from the building.

Anyone with information on either burglary should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s dispatch at 208-878-2251.

