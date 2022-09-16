Cassia school board defers decision on trustee moved out of elected zone by redistricting

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District’s board of trustees deferred a decision to remove a trustee from office Thursday after redistricting placed the trustee outside of the zone she was elected to represent.

The board voted to postpone action until the Idaho Attorney General’s Office can weigh in on the issue, school Superintendent Sandra Miller told the Times-News.

Trustee Mandy Baker was elected to the Zone 4 seat on the board in November 2021. She was informed that she would be removed from office after the school district learned in August that the district’s redrawing of zones placed her home outside the boundaries of Zone 4.

The Cassia County Clerk's Office discovered the conflict while updating the district maps.

“This situation has been disappointing and frustrating for me,” Baker said.

“The citizens of Zone 4 will not be represented by the person they elected," she said. "Our representative form of government is weakened when elections are replaced with appointments."

Miller said that according to her research, laws governing other types of boards say an official can finish their term when redistricting places them out of their elected zones. Laws regarding education, however, say that when redistricting moves an official to another zone, the official who has served the longest in the new zone is retained and the law does not address whether the official can continue to serve in the zone they were elected to represent.

Redistricting moved Baker from Zone 4 to Zone 1, which is served by Ryan Cranney. Under that interpretation of the law, Cranney would be retained and Baker removed from office.

“We love Mandy Baker’s passion and her desire to remain on the board," Miller said. "For us, it is very touching.”

Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Declo, has agreed to present the issue to the AG’s office on the school district’s behalf, she said.

After the district receives the opinion, Miller said, the board will make a decision.

In a letter from Baker’s attorney, Don Chisholm, dated Sept. 12, Chisholm wrote to the board that the state statute violates the Constitutional rights of Baker as a resident and elector of the zone and the rights of other residents of the zone to have her represent them on the school board.

The U.S. Supreme court has ruled numerous times that election districts must be balanced by population, so the vote of each elector has approximately the same weight as the vote of any other elector. The right to proportional representation arises under the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Those cases have not required the replacement of duly elected officials by appointed ones, the letter reads. The U.S. decennial census is the tool that the governing boards of the respective political subdivision use to meet the constitutional districts. The one man, one vote, mandate of the U.S. Supreme Court was not intended to divest an elected official of an office to which that person has lawfully been elected. It was not intended to have an appointed trustee or representative take the place of an elected trustee or representative.

Letting the duly elected trustees serve until the next election is the appropriate way to honor the rights of the parties to be represented by the persons they have elected, Chisholm wrote.