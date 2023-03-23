The Cassia County rodeo arena will get a major upgrade after this season and officials announced the rodeo will utilize five stock contractors this year to bring in the nation’s top rodeo competitors.

The announcement was made by the Cassia County Fair Board and Rodeo Announcer Kade Rogge on Wednesday at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce.

Rogge said it will be the first time in more than 50 years the rodeo has not contracted with Bar T Rodeo for its stock, which he thanked for its service.

The change was made due to retirement, he said.

The PRCA stock companies for the rodeo this year are Barnes Pro Rodeo, Western Pro Rodeo, King and Wentz Bucking Bulls, Honeycutt Pro Rodeo and JS Rodeo.

“It was a very progressive move for the board to hire five and not one stock company,” Rogge said. “This will bring a next level for our competitors with the money up for offer.”

Cassia County Fair Board President Cordell Sheridan said the new stock companies will bring in the type of stock that will attract competitors from across the nation.

The rodeo paid out more than $100,000 last year, Rogge said.

The fair board is the reason the rodeo was inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, Rogge said.

“I don’t know if the community realizes this but these men and women don’t just show up at fair time. It truly is a year-round job and a lot of volunteer hours, especially this year,” Rogge said.

In prior years all but the west grandstands and two stands of bleachers beside the grandstands have been replaced at the 1920s-era arena. The rodeo is one of the oldest in the state, Cassia County Fair Board Member Paul Marchant said.

After the fair and rodeo this year, the remaining seating will be replaced, which will add several hundred seats for a total seating capacity of 5,000 in the arena.

Marchant said the changes will enhance the experience for people attending events.

One of the reasons for changing out the grandstand seating is safety, he said.

The project is still in the engineering phase and the board does not yet have cost estimates for the new seating.

The project will be funded through the board and Cassia County and the fair board is looking at grant options.

The new bleachers will be ready for the 2024 rodeo season.

Sheridan said he grew up attending the county fair and rodeo and now his grandchildren are doing the same.

“We may be making a few changes,” he said. “But there will still be maple bars.”

The fair board is also seeking companies who want to participate in sponsorship.

For sponsorship information contact Robert Griffin at 208-260-1791 or email the fair board on the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo website.