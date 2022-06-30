Cassia Regional Hospital moves to Level IV trauma center

BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital has received a Level IV trauma designation by the state’s emergency management services.

The designation comes from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Bureau of Emergency Management Services and Preparedness and is a major milestone for the hospital and community, according to a press release.

“I’m proud of all hard work our team has put in to receive this certification, and to have the tools and protocols in place to give the best care possible,” Maria Hoggan, RN, emergency department nurse manager at Cassia Regional Hospital said. “It’s another step in the quality of care we bring to the community.”

The designation means that CRH, which is part of Intermountain Healthcare, can provide advanced trauma life-support to patients while evaluating and stabilizing them prior to transfer. When patients need specialized advanced care, the hospital will rapidly assess and stabilize patients prior to getting them ready for transport to a higher-level trauma center.

“In an emergency every second counts and this designation shows Cassia Regional is ready to handle a patient’s care when they need it,” Bowen Harris, nurse administrator at Cassia Regional Hospital, said.

A Level IV trauma center meets strict criteria and has to be equipped to always provide advanced trauma life support by trained staff. It also means Mini-Cassia residents will have access to key resources and better trauma care closer to home.

There are five trauma level designations for hospitals. Higher level hospitals, including I, II and III treat more complex patient cases and high acuity.

