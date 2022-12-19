Cassia Regional Hospital makes national list for best maternity care

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital made a national list of best hospitals for maternity care in uncomplicated pregnancies.

The Burley hospital was named in the annual U.S. News & World Report List of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for its high quality of care for maternity patients.

Fewer than 300 hospitals across the nation scored high enough to rank on the list, according to a press release issued by Intermountain Healthcare.

“Our caregivers at Cassia Regional Hospital strive to help all expectant mothers by providing high-quality care and a personalized patient experience during all aspects of maternity care including labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care, all of which help lead to better outcomes for moms and babies. Being recognized by a national magazine for our efforts is a wonderful honor,” Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital Nurse Manager Amanda Severe said.

The hospital caregivers also educate moms about caring for their themselves and their babies after giving birth and help them connect with resources in the community.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby into the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” U.S. News & World Report Senior Health Data Scientist Min Hee Deo said.

To compile the list the publication examines labor and delivery services data. This year they also looked at new factors that included vaginal birth after cesarean rates, episiotomy rates and whether the hospital met new federal guidelines for friendly birthing practices and the hospitals were rewarded for tracking and reporting outcomes for patients of different ethnicities and races.

The full U.S. News &World Report list can be found at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/hospital-ratings/maternity.