Cassia Regional Hospital adds two state-of-the-art ambulances

BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital (CRH) has added two new state-of-the-art ambulances with enhanced safety features to its fleet.

Intermountain Healthcare is the parent company of CRH.

The vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art safety technology for the paramedics and patients to help ensure Cassia County residents have access to the best emergency medical care possible, according to an Intermountain Healthcare press release.

“These new ambulances are so great for our team and for patient care in the community,” Cassia Regional Hospital Ambulance Department Manager Keisha Hendrickson said. “They have many safety features to keep our patients and crew safe such as an improved alert system that uses LED lights and vibration, a totally seamless body, and a custom design inside that gives us better equipment and patient access.”

The ambulance service covers many miles of interstate in the extra-large county, which means paramedics must travel in some of the worst winter conditions. These conditions make it imperative that the trucks have the most advanced safety features for all weather and road conditions.

The vehicles have next generation vehicle suspension and patented onboard microprocessors, which controls individual components based on speed, steering and wind, which gives the staff and patients the safest ride available.