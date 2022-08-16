Cassia fair judges call for more entries

BURLEY — Judges scrutinized the straightness of stitched seams, held bottles of preserved foods up the light to gauge color, and examined the foliage around open class exhibit blossoms on Tuesday at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.

“I love the open class,” Shawna Kunzler, superintendent of the adult and youth open class art department, said. “You can literally walk through your home and pick out what you and children have done over the year to enter.”

The open class exhibits at the fair are open to youth and adults and include many categories from art and gardening to sewing and home preserves.

Unfortunately, she said, there seems to be a downward trend in the number of entries submitted in most categories year over year.

“It’s really too bad because it is free to enter and when someone earns a ribbon they are worth a couple of dollars,” Kunzler said.

Flower Superintendent Judy Fowler said she had three tables set up in the floral and gardening department that were unneeded and taken down because all of the entries this year fit on the tiered stands along the wall.

Jane Hiss, superintendent of quilting said they had 19 quilts entered this year, but normally they have more than 100. There was only one entry in the child’s division.

“I just love doing this because I get to see all kinds of projects,” Valerie Bowen, sewing judge said.

She studied a full-sweep 10-tiered skirt and discovered it had been sewn together using unusual curved lines.

Her judging criteria includes inspecting the straightness of seams, evaluating the sewing construction of a piece, how the edges are finished and ultimately if the piece “hangs right.”

“The Home & Hobby department is so interesting because there are so many different kinds of things entered,” Janet Burch, home and hobby judge said.

Burch said when judging the entries she’s looking for how the item was finished, if it was framed and how the colors blend or contrast.

“Those things always make a big difference to me. I’m also looking for the time it took someone to complete the piece. The projects that are beaded take forever," she said as she admired a large framed colorfully beaded piece depicting different types of birds.

Burch, who is an Oakley artist, has been judging at the fair for about five years and said she got started doing it after someone volunteered her for the job.

She paused again as she came to a colorful owl made from strips of paper.

“I’ve never seen that done before,” she said. “I will take note of that.”

Everyone receives a white participation ribbon, she said. The exhibits that meet her criteria will receive second place red or first place blue ribbons and those bestowed with best of show will be adorned with the coveted rosette ribbons.

The 4H and open class building will open to the public from 1 to 9 p.m. on Wed. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday so exhibitors and the public can admire the displays.