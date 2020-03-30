Cassia County woman dies from coronavirus
Cassia County woman dies from coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

BURLEY — South Central Public Health District confirms Cassia County’s first death related to COVID-19.

The individual was a woman older than 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the health district said in a statement. The point of transmission was visitors to her home from areas that had community spread and transmission.

Public Health officials continue to track the spread of COVID-19 and isolate anyone who came into close contact with known cases. SCPHD urges all residents to avoid all non-essential travel and errands and to isolate immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus.

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration on March 25. The stay-home order was effective immediately and in place for 21 days. The governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period. The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distress because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010. South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please refer to phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information.

