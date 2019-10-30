CASSIA COUNTY — Two people were injured when an SUV rolled on Interstate 84 early Wednesday.
Joseph Samuels, 69, of Coupeville, Washington, was driving east near milepost 251 when his 2005 Ford Expedition ran off the road into the median, according to the Idaho State Police.
Samuels lost control of the vehicle and the Expedition rolled and came to rest in the highway's eastbound lanes.
You have free articles remaining.
A passenger, Eleanor Richardson, 61, of Mobile, Alabama, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. She was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Samuels was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.