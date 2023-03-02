BURLEY — Cassia County officials earmarked $7 million for a new county building to ease accessibility and other issues.

In November 2022, the county purchased the Masonic Lodge and property on Overland Avenue across from the courthouse as a site for an additional building, Cassia County Commissioner Bob Kunau said.

The property was put up for sale after the lodge merged with the Paul Masonic Lodge, due to declining membership, Kunau said.

“We definitely wanted the property,” he said.

Cassia County Clerk Joe Larsen said the $7 million set aside for the new building comes from the county’s reserve fund and the majority of the money was received through The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program — to help government entities through and after the pandemic.

Building the new facility falls under the accepted uses, he said.

The three-story county courthouse, which also has a basement, has a 1930s-circa elevator, which periodically goes out of service, Kunau said.

When the elevator is broken down there is no way for persons with limited physical abilities to access the county clerk, auditor and recorder, treasurer and elections offices, including using the early voting room.

The county’s planning and zoning and commissioner’s meeting rooms are also on upper floors along with the prosecutor’s office.

A ramp is available at the basement level of the courthouse, where the county extension offices are located, and there are stairs, but full accessibility is limited to that level if there is no elevator service.

A few weeks ago the elevator was out of service for at least a week, Larsen said.

“It is antiquated and this last time it cost over $100,000 to fix,” Larsen said.

The parts to repair it are becoming more scarce.

“It is beyond obsolete,” Kunau said. “They just don’t make the parts anymore.”

Although the car itself is still in good condition, he said, the electrical system that runs it is not.

Another building would also alleviate space issues at some of the county offices, he said.

“The building on the property will eventually be torn down,” Kunau said, because there are steps that would also cause accessibility issues.

The county is hiring an architect to put options together for the new building and property.

“We’ll decide then how much of a building we can afford,” Kunau said.

All of the plans, he said, are preliminary at this point but will likely include moving at least the clerk’s staff and elections to the new one-story building.

The extra property will also provide more county parking, which gets tight when there are trials held at the judicial center.

The commissioner’s meeting room, located in the old district courtroom, will probably stay in place, along with other offices.

There is no set timeline for the project at this point, Kunau said.

“And we may not do anything if the construction costs come in too high,” he said.