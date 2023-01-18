Cassia commissioners zoning changes made in illegal meeting

BURLEY — During a special meeting, Cassia County commissioners on Tuesday voided an action taken the prior week during a meeting that was later declared illegal.

The Board of County Commissioners held a public hearing on Jan. 9 to hear testimony on proposed zoning changes, including subdivision amendments and special-use permits in agriculture zones, among others. Commissioners closed the meeting and called for a special meeting on Jan. 12 to deliberate and make a decision on the proposed changes.

The public notice for the Jan. 12 meeting showed that some of the proposed amendments were removed from consideration. And during the meeting, the commission heard more testimony on the changes and then unanimously approved the remainder of them.

In Tuesday's meeting, Cassia County Attorney McCord Larsen told the commissioners that the Jan. 12 meeting was not properly noticed and that testimony should not have been heard.

The Times-News obtained the draft minutes and the audio recording of the Jan. 12 meeting through a public records request.

In order to “cure” the misstep, Larson said, the board needed to acknowledge that the meeting was held illegally and to null and void any action taken during the meeting.

Commissioners complied with the attorney's instructions.

Larsen then advised the commission to properly notice and hold another hearing so the board could appropriately consider all of the comments.

The board will have no problem with taking some time on these issues, he said.

One of the changes first proposed was for the acres used to calculate animal-unit density for special-use permits to only irrigable acres in any zone. Other changes included subdivision amendments and repealed language authorizing the zoning administrator to interpret a zoning chart for uses not specifically listed and adding that uses not listed on the zoning chart would not be eligible for special-use permits.

Another public hearing of the changes is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 21 in the commissioners' chambers at the Cassia County Courthouse, 1459 Overland Ave. in Burley.

“If no one shows up, there is no harm,” Larsen said.